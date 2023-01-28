Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

