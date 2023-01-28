Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.5 %

SNOW opened at $159.36 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

