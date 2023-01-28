Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.68 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.