Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of NEM opened at $53.32 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

