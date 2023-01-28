Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,745 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after acquiring an additional 513,494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,917,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

