Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 375.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $290.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

