Ark (ARK) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001477 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 8% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004253 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,678,410 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.