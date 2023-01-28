Arrow Financial Corp Buys 1,925 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

