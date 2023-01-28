Arrow Financial Corp Has $36,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.