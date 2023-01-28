Arrow Financial Corp Sells 587 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

