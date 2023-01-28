Arrow Financial Corp Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 338,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

