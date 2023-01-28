Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $193.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.73 and a 12-month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.