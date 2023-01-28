Artis REIT (AX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.18). The business had revenue of C$94.11 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.