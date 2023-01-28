Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

FE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

