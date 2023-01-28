Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $295,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $272.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.13. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

