Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $400,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $771.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $829.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

