Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $352,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,373 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $95,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

