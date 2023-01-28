Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 1,552 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

