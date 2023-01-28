Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.30 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

