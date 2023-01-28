Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 61.3% in January

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. 153,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

