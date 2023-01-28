Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.81 million. Ashland also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

ASH opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.27%.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

