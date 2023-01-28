Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
