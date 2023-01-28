Astar (ASTR) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.93 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $84.65 million and $8.93 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.



Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

