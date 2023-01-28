ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.87

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.87 and traded as high as C$51.94. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$51.76, with a volume of 72,155 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.98.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$588.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$611.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6904281 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

