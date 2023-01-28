AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $26.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

