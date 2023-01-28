Augur Hits Market Cap of $66.90 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00026444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $66.90 million and $15.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00398796 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.28 or 0.27992510 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590821 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
