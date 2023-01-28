Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $920.58 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and approximately $920.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.40 or 0.00088879 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057832 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010812 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025500 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,197,780 coins and its circulating supply is 314,791,790 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
