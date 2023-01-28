Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $920.58 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and approximately $920.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.40 or 0.00088879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025500 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,197,780 coins and its circulating supply is 314,791,790 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.