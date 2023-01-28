Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15,813.9% during the second quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 72,744 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,135,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 473.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 306,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV opened at $80.79 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.