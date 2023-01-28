Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after acquiring an additional 857,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 704,185 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.