Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

