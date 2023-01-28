AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AXIM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,214. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.