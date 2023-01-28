AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AXIM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,214. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

