Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.13.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

