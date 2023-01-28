Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Axos Financial Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,120,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.