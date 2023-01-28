Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Transactions at Axos Financial
In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.