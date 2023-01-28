Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

