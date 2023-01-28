Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aziyo Biologics

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 768,098 shares of company stock worth $3,637,112. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,449. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.19.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.07). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

