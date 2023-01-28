B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 1,057,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,950,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

