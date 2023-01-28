Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.