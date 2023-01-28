Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE BBVA opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.