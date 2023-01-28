BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,576,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

