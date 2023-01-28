Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 16.0 %

TBBK traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 1,318,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

See Also

