Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

