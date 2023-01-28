Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.57.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
