Bank of America Begins Coverage on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.07.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.