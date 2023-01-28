Bao Finance Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $602.43 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.17 or 0.27956614 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00590001 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

