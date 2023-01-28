Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 1.2 %

Avantor stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.