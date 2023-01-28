Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank raised shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barry Callebaut Stock Down 3.0 %

BYCBF stock traded down $61.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,005.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,783.55 and a 12-month high of $2,410.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,989.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,998.39.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

