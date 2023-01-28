Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Base Resources from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BSE opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.16) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of £150.20 million and a PE ratio of 212.50.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

