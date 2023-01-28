BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
BCBP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 61,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $304.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.71.
Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.