BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

BCBP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 61,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $304.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

