Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.50 ($9.47).

BEZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.74) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 840 ($10.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.73) to GBX 711 ($8.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.91) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 657.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 608.50. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.50 ($8.55). The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,770.83.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

