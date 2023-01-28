Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 139.2% in January

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,100 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

Becle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF remained flat at $2.37 on Friday. 1,000,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

