Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $162.61 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Beldex has a market cap of $162.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.09 or 0.06818647 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00089361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00057040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

